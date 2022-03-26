Blast from the Past / 1951: Officers assemble

Three of the 1951-52 officers of the Lewiston Orchards Assembly posed for this Al Munson photo published in the June 19, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. A special installation ceremony was held June 18 and those pictured are, from left, Max B. McQueen, president; Mrs. Ellis Coale, treasurer; and Mrs. John Crow, secretary. Walter Schnable, vice president, was not present for the photo. Also at the meeting, Coale reported on the total raised from the Lewiston Orchards Blossom Festival held in May. The funds were placed in the construction fund for the new park to be built in the vicinity of 15th Street and Powers Avenue. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
