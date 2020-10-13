Traffic began moving in a steady stream across the new Memorial Bridge spanning the Clearwater River at Lewiston in this photo published in the May 23, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. A story that accompanied this photo reported that once the road barriers at the north and south approaches were removed at 10 a.m. May 22, “a torrent of cars converged upon the new span from both directions and it was impossible to tell who got across first. It was a grand moment for Lewiston area residents. They demonstrated their pride by driving back and forth all day. Late last night, the headlights were still twinkling.” The span was dedicated more than three weeks before, on April 28, by former Gov. C.A. Robins but the approaches were not quite finished at the time of dedication. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1951: New bridge opens, and vehicles stream across
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.