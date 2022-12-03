Blast from the Past / 1951: Monitoring the police radio

Sgt. Earle King writes down information received over the Lewiston police radio from Officer Ed Delp, who was patroling in a squad car, in this photo published in the Nov. 14, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. The Lewiston Police/Nez Perce County Sheriff's office radio network was marking its 10th anniversary; the network allowed communication throughout the Pacific Northwest. Lewiston Police Chief Robert O. Flood said, in an accompanying story, "Only the other night we wanted information on a Utah car. We talked to Boise and the message was relayed to Salt Lake. In 20 minutes, we had the needed information. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
