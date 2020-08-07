Blast from the Past / 1951: Making jewelry in summer rec class

The face of 10-year-old Janet Barbor has a look of intense concentration as she carefully presses a fastener to the back of a plastic Scottie dog in this photo published in the July 8, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. She was cementing a pin-fastener to the back with the plan of wearing it as costume jewelry upon completion. According to the photo caption, she was making the pin during shop work sponsored by the city of Lewiston’s summer recreation classes for children. She is the daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. Charles Barbor of Lewiston.
