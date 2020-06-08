Blast from the Past / 1951: Kids and puppies go together

Submitted by Bill Henley of Marysville, Wash.At the request of a grownup, neighborhood children living on Lewiston’s Normal Hill lined up — bringing along a couple of puppies — for a photo in the yard of the Dale and Pat Weldon home along Ninth Avenue in the summer of 1951. The children are (from left) Jeaneanne Lukenbill, Donald Heitmann, Judi Weldon, Donna Heitmann, Mike Weldon and Monte Lukenbill. All the children pictured who share a last name are siblings. This photo was taken by Lyle Henley and submitted by his son, Bill Henley, who was raised in Lewiston and now lives in Marysville, Wash. Pat Weldon was Bill Henley’s sister and some years after this photo was taken, Jeaneanne Lukenbill and Bill got married. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

