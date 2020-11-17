Two men, part of a crew working on a portion of new Lewis & Clark Highway in Black Canyon along the Lochsa River near the Lochsa Ranger Station, carry their lunch pails as they walk down the cut toward another day’s work in this Bill Hassler photo published in the Aug. 19, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. The photo is one of five, along with a story by Don Faris, published about the highway’s construction. The two men are dwarfed by the rock walls rising along the portion of the completed road as they walk to the end of the road, which is seen just to the east of them. The highway, which now is named U.S. Highway 12, still had several years before it would be completed in Montana, according to the story. One of the photo captions told the story of the project: “Towering pine trees, huge cliffs and the treacherous currents of the Lochsa River all present obstacles to crews in construction of the highway.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1951: Heading to work at highway’s end
