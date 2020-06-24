Blast from the Past / 1951: He’s preparing for take-off

Ricky Gustin, 8, concentrates as he dabs royal blue paint onto a bi-plane he made iin this photo published in the July 8, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Gustin of Lewiston, and his creation had been completed when he had participated in a shop program through the city’s summer recreation classes for children which were held daily at Lewiston Junior High School.

 Lewiston Tribune

Ricky Gustin, 8, concentrates as he dabs royal blue paint onto a bi-plane he made iin this photo published in the July 8, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Gustin of Lewiston, and his creation had been completed when he had participated in a shop program through the city’s summer recreation classes for children which were held daily at Lewiston Junior High School. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you