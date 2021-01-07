Blast from the Past / 1951: Ham operators ready to help

Harley Steiner (left) and Don Heinen (right) are shown with shortwave radio equipment in Lewiston aimed at providing communication for the community in the event of an emergency in this photo published in the Feb. 11, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by Tribune reporter Bonnie C. Butler told how the men were members of the Lewiston-Clarkston Amateur Radio Club who could be called into service in such an emergency by the American Radio Relay League. According to the story, Lewiston resident Steiner was “once the youngest licensed amateur radio operator in the state of Washington at the age of 14.” He said, “... Shortwave reception at Lewiston is excellent and the community can be assured it has a great group of amateurs well able to respond if they are needed.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
