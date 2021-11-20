Earle W. Morgan (standing), a Lewiston attorney, asks for more information about city revenue from slot machines during a Lewiston City Council meeting in this photo published in the Nov. 14, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. John Roos, city clerk and controller, is shown at left foreground, and in front of him (seated at table) is Ruby Greer, city treasurer. To the left of Greer (clockwise around the table) are Mayor D.K. Worden; Lee McPherson, fire commissioner; E.B. Anderson, street commissioner; Morgan; and Glen McIntosh, water commissioner. The council meeting was held on the eve of this photo’s publication, and, according to the accompanying story, “Today from noon until 7 p.m., Lewiston residents will vote on outlawing licenses for slot machines and punchboards after Jan. 1.) Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1951: Getting the city’s business done
