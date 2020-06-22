Sally Ruckman, 12, carefully uses a type of lathe to polish a plastic cross she has made in this photo published in the July 8, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. The Lewiston girl was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Ruckman, and the cross was designed to be worn on a chain around her neck. It was the culmination of her summer recreation shop-work project through the city’s summer recreation classes for children which were held daily at Lewiston Junior High School. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1951: Completing her summer jewelry project
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Are you wearing a mask when you go shopping?
You voted: