Blast from the Past / 1951: Completing her summer jewelry project

Sally Ruckman, 12, carefully uses a type of lathe to polish a plastic cross she has made in this photo published in the July 8, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. The Lewiston girl was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Ruckman, and the cross was designed to be worn on a chain around her neck. It was the culmination of her summer recreation shop-work project through the city’s summer recreation classes for children which were held daily at Lewiston Junior High School. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

