Blast from the Past / 1951: Checking out the newest Bengal

<text>Senior class officers inspect the new Bengal tiger in this Deral Springer photo published in the March 23, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. They are, from left, Bill Burrows, senior class president; Money Edwards, vice president; Mary Jane Edwards, secretary; and Byron Gage, treasurer. The tiger was to soon grace the roof of Lewiston Senior High School, according to the photo caption, and once mounted atop the roof, the plan was to outline the feline with neon tubing. Springer was a staff photographer for the LHS Bengal’s Purr.</text>
