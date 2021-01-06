Helen Liddiard sits at the shortwave amateur radio station in her Lewiston home in this photo published in the Feb. 11, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. The “ham operator” station was shared by Lou and Helen Liddiard, one of the few husband-and-wife teams of licensed amateur operators, according to the accompanying story by Tribune reporter Bonnie C. Butler. At the time, the story said, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley had “14 licensed ‘hams’ operating fixed stations and eight operating mobile units.” The story described in detail a conversation between Liddiard in Lewiston and a ham operator in Honolulu. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1951: Chatting with Hawaii from Lewiston home
