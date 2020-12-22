Dick Clay, vice president of the Lewiston Jaycees, does his part to help with the annual Lewiston Chamber of Commerce holiday decorating above Main Street in downtown Lewiston in this photo published in the Dec. 3, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. Clay was perched on a ladder, smiling at Tribune staff photographer Al Munson, as he secures garlands of evergreen boughs and lights above the roadway. An accompanying story described a total of 40 garlands (twice used in previous years) being deployed downtown from the west end of Main Street to 18th Street. The story also detailed the decorations put up by the Clarkston Jaycees, which included 15 electrically lighted red candles standing 4 feet tall along Sixth Street from Chestnut to Elm streets. Santa Claus planned to parade through Lewiston the following Saturday, Dec. 8, ending up at the 35-foot Chrsatmas tree installed at the approach to Clearwater Memorial Bridge at 21st Street. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1951: Bringing the holiday vibe to downtown
