Georgia Mae Ellenwood, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and recently chosen Queen-elect of the 1952 Grangeville Border Days celebration, is shown in this Al Munson photo published in the July 6, 1951, Lewiston Tribune. Ellenwood, of Kooskia, was chosen from among 11 princesses in the final performance of the 40th annual event and was a freshmen at Clearwater Valley High School. She would succeed 1951 Queen Marjorie Hauger, of Fenn, who reigned over this year’s festivities. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1951: Border Days has a new queen-elect
