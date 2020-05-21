Blast from the Past / 1951: A good day for a kids bike parade

Submitted by Bill Henley of Marysville, Wash.Some of the children who lived along Lewiston’s Ninth Avenue decided to have a bike parade one day, as shown in this photo from 1951. Those pictured include (from left) Monte Lukenbill, Tommy Wagner, unknown, Judi Weldon and Kay “Honey” Sturges. A lot of the neighborhood’s mothers pitched in to make the event special, with costumed children riding bicycles with colorfully decorated wheels, according to Bill Henley, who submitted this photo. Henley was born and raised in Lewiston and now lives in Marysville, Wash. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

