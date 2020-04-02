Blast from the Past / 1951: A chilly day at Southwick School
Submitted by Shirley (Harris) Lane of Grangeville

Students in grades 1, 2 and 3 gathered, along with their teacher, Alice M. Tarry (in back) at the Southwick School for the class photo for their 1951-’52 school year. They are (back row from left) Robert (last name unknown), Judy Cuddy, Carol Lohman, David Cowger, Max Wright, Fay Cowger and Monte Lohman; (middle row) Alice Wright, Shirley Harris, Freddie Lettenmaier, Sandy Evert, Caroline Lawrence, Rona Armitage and Skip Chilberg; (front row) Lavella Thornton, Lavetta Thornton and Hazel Perkins. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

