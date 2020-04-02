Blast from the Past / 1951: A chilly day at Southwick School

Students in grades 1, 2 and 3 gathered, along with their teacher, Alice M. Tarry (in back) at the Southwick School for the class photo for their 1951-’52 school year. They are (back row from left) Robert (last name unknown), Judy Cuddy, Carol Lohman, David Cowger, Max Wright, Fay Cowger and Monte Lohman; (middle row) Alice Wright, Shirley Harris, Freddie Lettenmaier, Sandy Evert, Caroline Lawrence, Rona Armitage and Skip Chilberg; (front row) Lavella Thornton, Lavetta Thornton and Hazel Perkins. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Tags
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region