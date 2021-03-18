Blast from the Past / 1950s: Now that’s a load of logs

Cecil “Luke” Aldrich holds an ax up to show the size of one of the felled yellow pine trees in this three-log load on a logging truck in this photo taken in Latah County in the late 1950s. Alrich was attending college at the University of Idaho in Moscow at the time, according to his daughter, Darcy Pederson, of Grangeville, who submitted this photo from her dad’s collection. He worked in logging for Charley Keck of Potlatch during his UI years to earn extra money, Pederson says. He later worked for the Idaho Department of Lands, was a longtime resident of Orofino and died in 2010. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
