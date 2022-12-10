Blast from the Past / 1950s: Lewiston VFW Auxiliary’s precision drill team

The Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary precision drill team posed for this photo in the mid-1950s at the lodge. They are, from left, unknown, Juanita Peltier, Maxine (Carrol) Naslund, Lila (Banks) DeGraf, Loise Munn, Mildred Ebel, Mildred (Dover) DeBlois, Barbara Schwegel, unknown and Bess Curtis. This photo was submitted by DeGraf's daughter, Marilyn (DeGraf) Halsey, of Lewiston, from her mother's collection. Halsey says the drill team members made their own uniforms and traveled to Boise for several years and won several of the state competitions held there. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
