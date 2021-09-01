Blast from the Past / 1950s: Keeping an eye on the street project

A young boy on a bicycle stops to watch a city street crew installing a new water line in this photo taken on Lewiston’s Normal Hill in the 1950s. The photo was made by the late Maurice Hoffman, longtime friend of Mary Catherine Bauman, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. The building in the background was, at the time, the Bell Building, she writes, and it remains standing at the corner of Sixth Street and Seventh Avenue, but now is a two-story structure. Bauman and Hoffman grew up together in Lewiston, she says, and he told her he had received a Kodak Brownie camera as a gift when he was in grade school and took many photos of this street project and the equipment used on it. He died in 2016. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Submitted by Mary Catherine Bauman of Lewiston

