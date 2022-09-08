Blast from the Past / 1950s: Better dress up during Roundup week

Lou (Raffety) King places a forgetful and chagrined Lewiston police officer under "arrest" at the downtown Lewiston PayLess Drug Store in this joke photo taken in the mid-1950s. King says she doesn't remember the officer's name, but he was walking his beat and made the mistake of entering the store where she worked as a cashier during Lewiston Roundup week wearing his regular uniform and not dressed in western wear, like nearly everyone else -- including Lewiston police officers -- did at that time of year. King said she made her "arrest" in the camera department, so a coworker there snapped this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
