Blast from the Past / 1950s: A snowy wintertime in Judgetown

Ellen (Prescott) Platt stands in a snowy, wintertime Judgetown, just outside Pierce, in this photo taken in the early 1950s. The snow-topped stacks of lumber visible in the background were from the Leonard Cardiff Mill, according to Scott Platt of Lewiston, who submitted this photo of his mother from her collection. Once the lumber had dried, he reports, it was loaded into railroad boxcars and sent off to be planed. “When I was a kid,” Platt said, “you couldn’t see the mountain on the other side, because it was so full” of those stacks of drying lumber. Ellen Platt died July 19, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday, which is this month. She moved with her husband to Judgetown in 1941 where she remained until 2007. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
