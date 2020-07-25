Blast from the Past / 1950s: A business in Weippe

Against a backdrop of evergreen trees, the Up and Up Tavern in Weippe is shown in this photo taken sometime in the early 1950s. The building that housed the tavern is no longer there, according to Scott Platt, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo, which is from the collection of his late mother, Ellen Platt. Scott Platt’s parents moved to Weippe in 1939, and moved to Pierce in 1941. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
