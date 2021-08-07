The third graders at Whittier School in Clarkston assembled outside the school for their class photo in 1950. Their teacher, at right, is Miss Jensson. The photo includes some children who will be gathering for their 60th high school class reunion in Clarkston at the end of this month. This photo was submitted by Rob Setlow, of Clarkston, who reports the old Whittier School building now houses the Clarkston School District’s administrative offices. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1950: Whittier Elementary third graders
