Blast from the Past / 1950: The living was small but cozy

Mrs. and Mrs. Dale Rich, along with young Darrel, sit in the living area of their small Lewiston apartment in this photo published in the Sept. 10, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. Dale Rich, a returned servicemember from Emmett, Idaho, was a junior attending North Idaho College of Education (now Lewis-Clark State College) according to an accompanying story by Tribune reporter Fritz Meagher. The barracks-style apartments were called Veteran Village because they were available for rent only to military veterans and their families. The federal government paid for the units to be dissembled, moved from Seattle and reassembled in Lewiston.
Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.