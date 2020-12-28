Blast from the Past / 1950: Smiles from the Sunday school kids

Children attending the Kendrick Methodist Church Sunday School assembled for a group photo at the church in 1950. They are (top row from left) Gerald Bateman (who submitted this photo), Leroy Brocke, Randy Wallace, Ray Onstott, David Johnson, Leonard Eldridge, Sonny Brocke, unknown, Robin Magnuson, Jerry Armitage; (middle row) David Eldridge, Bill Blewitt, Patty Nelson, Bob Callison, Ila Johnson, Shelly Brocke, unknown; (front row) Janet Eldridge, unknown, Todd Nelson, unknown, Dana Magnuson, Dee Magnuson, Doris Wilson. The class was taught by Mrs. Schmidt, and her husband, the Rev. Fred Schmidt, was the church pastor. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
