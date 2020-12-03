Blast from the Past / 1950: Prepared for hitting the books

Kenneth Hill (left), the principal at Lewiston High School, and Leo Click, director of curriculum for Lewiston Independent School District No. 1, look over stacks of textbooks in this photo published in the Aug. 23, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. The books would be supplied to the district’s students for the 1950-51 school year and, according to a story published in the same edition, the district’s enrollment was expected to be about 2,700. The story also noted that students at Lewiston High School would pay fees of $13.40 at registration that year. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
