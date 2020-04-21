Blast from the Past / 1950: Plenty of milk is available for lunch

Mike Wassink carries his plate away from the counter where lunch is served cafeteria style at Lewiston’s Whitman Elementary School in this photo published in the Jan. 29, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. Mrs. E.J. Laine is handling the counter behind rows of glass milk bottles. With this second photo about Lewiston’s school lunch program (the first was published Monday), the accompanying story detailed the work of Irene Waddell, the fulltime dietician whose job it was to plan the menu for each school day and comply with the federal guidelines set by the USDA. Waddell said children could enjoy seconds if they wished, but they were not to waste any food. In the story, Waddell said, “It is poor practice to force a child to eat anything that is distasteful to him but practices which encourage the idea of cultivating distastes for food also are harmful.” She went on to describe the helpful donations by farmers in the area who had given fresh fruits and vegetables to the grade school lunch programs.
