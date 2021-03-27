Three recently elected members of the Asotin town council posed for this photo published in the March 18, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. The new council members are, from left, Carl Silver, Frank Englehorn and Cecil Bond. Englehorn also had served for about a year as chief of the Asotin Volunteer Fire Department, and had recently resigned from that position, according to an accompanying story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1950: New members of Asotin town council
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.