Blast from the Past / 1950: Just a guy and his pet badger on a leash

Lifelong Lewiston resident Everett DeVault shows off his pet badger on a leash along Snake River Avenue in about 1950. His grandson, Tim Clelland, of Lewiston, submitted this photo and writes his grandfather had fun showing the badger off in the local bars. DeVault was born in a house along Snake River Avenue which still stands. He now lives in the Lewiston Orchards and celebrated his 94th birthday in June. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
