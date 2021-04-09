Marvin Jackson and Laura Tiede pose together for this photo taken in 1950 at his father’s Lewiston home. Marvin’s father recently had built a garage, and Marvin and Laura had taken up their hammers to shingle the garage’s roof. The two would be married the following year, and they have lived in Clarkston for many years. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1950: Grab a hammer and get to roofing
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.