The underground reservoir under construction in the Lewiston Orchards, shown in this photo published in the Oct. 15, 1950, Lewiston Tribune, was to hold 1.5 million gallons of clear water. The reservoir would be a covered, concrete structure beside the new water filtration plant, according to an accompanying story by reporter Arthur Riddle. The story noted the plant would be formally dedicated at an Oct. 22 event, featuring a ceremony and speeches, including comments by Walter Hereth, Orchards Irrigation District manager. The story also noted the increasing demand for domestic water, with the number of Orchards residents going from 2,469 to 4,477 between 1940 and 1950. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1950: Getting ready to hold a lot of water
