Blast from the Past / 1950: Crowning of the May Music Festival queen

Clarkston Mayor Leroy Weeks places a crown on the head of Alice Angove, of Clarkston, as she is named queen of the annual May Music Festival in this Don Heinen photo published in the May 10, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. The annual festival was sponsored by Clarkston High School. The young crown bearer with his back to the photo is not identified.
