Blast from the Past / 1950: Cookin’ for the kids at Whitman

As the steam from her stockpot creates condensation on the kitchen windows, Anna Hand stirs a batch of macaroni creole on the stove at Lewiston’s Whitman Elementary School in this photo published in the Jan. 29, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. She was one of two regular cooks at the school who created the meals each school day for the hot lunch program, according to the accompanying story. It went on to say that 1950 was the first year the “school authorities decided to take over supervision of the entire program in cooperation with the state Department of Education under terms offered by the United States Department of Agriculture.” The day the Tribune’s reporter visited the cafeteria at Whitman, first graders “in bobs and pigtails and in overalls and cords” lined up to pay 20 cents for a full lunch or pennies for just milk. Tuesday, see another photo and learn more about the Lewiston schools 1950 hot lunch program. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region