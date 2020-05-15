The student body at Clarkston High School elected leaders for the 1950-51 school year, and the three boys and one girl making up the next student government are shown in this photo published in the May 13, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. Those chosen in the May 12 election were (from left) Bob Cargill, vice president; Wayne Plank, president; Richard Spooner, treasurer; and Barbara Madison, secretary. When the officers assumed their post for the new school year in fall 1950, Plant, Cargill and Madison would be seniors while Spooner would be a junior, according to a story published in the same edition. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1950: Clarkston High elects student leaders
