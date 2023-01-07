Blast from the Past / 1950: A parade in downtown Cottonwood

Both gasoline power and horse power were on display during this parade down Cottonwood's Main Street in 1950. According to submitter Carla Wilkins, curator of the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude, the people in the photo are not identified but the storefronts carry signs for Jenny's Tavern (owned by Frank Jenny), Grace's Coffee Shop (at one time run by Dorothy and Bernadette Seubert), Maytag, Grange Supply and Willy's. This photo was taken by Len's Studio (Len Kuther) in Cottonwood and donated to the museum. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Both gasoline power and horse power were on display during this parade down Cottonwood's Main Street in 1950. According to submitter Carla Wilkins, curator of the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude in Cottonwood, the people in the photo are not identified but the storefronts carry signs for Jenny's Tavern (owned by Frank Jenny), Grace's Coffee Shop (at one time run by Dorothy and Bernadette Seubert), Maytag, Grange Supply and Willy's. This photo was taken by Len's Studio (Len Kuther) in Cottonwood and donated to the museum.