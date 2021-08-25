Idaho Gov. C.A. Robins crowns Mary Anna Kirkpatrick, of Sweet, Idaho, as queen of the Northern Idaho College of Education homecoming event in Lewiston in this photo published in the Oct. 21, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. Others in the photo are, from left, Princess Doloris Bramhall of Dayton; Colleen Peronette, flower girl; Bobby Wise, train-bearer; Princess Gerry Morgado, of Hilo, Hawaii; and Russell Kinzer, train-bearer. The coronation was the first official event of homecoming, according to an accompanying story, and was followed by a rally bonfire at Bengal Field. “After the rally fire, a ‘sock hop’ was held at the gymnasium. Dancers were forbidden to wear shoes,” according to the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1950: A NICE homecoming queen is crowned
