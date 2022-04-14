Blast from the Past / 1950: A completed job well done

Clear water rushes into a well at the Lewiston Orchards’ new domestic water filtration plant in this Al Munson photo published in the Oct. 23, 1950, Lewiston Tribune. Harry Isaman, president of the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District board, stands (wearing a dark suit just to the left of the white pillar) with a hand on the control board where he opened a valve to release the water. H.T. Nelson, regional director of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, spoke at the plant’s dedication, according to the accompanying story, and congratulated “the people of the Orchards for their efforts over half a century in bringing water to the land.” The crowd of about 350 people assembled for the ceremony heard a number of other speakers as well. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
What is your favorite Easter candy?
You voted: