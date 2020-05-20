Blast from the Past / 1949: Three cowboys in their UI dorm room

In the fall of 1949, three University of Idaho college roommates took a break from studies and rounded themselves up in their Moscow dorm room to pose for a photo before attending a campus sorority party with an obviously western theme. They are (from left) Bert Johnson, of Mullins, Idaho, Bill Chetwood, of Kamiah, and George Crnkovitch, of Wallace, Idaho. The trio were all about 19 and lived together on the fourth floor of the Lindley Hall dormitory across from the Home Economics Department, according to Chetwood’s daughter, Lynn Ridinger, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Chetwood was raised in Kamiah and graduated from high school there in 1948. He earned his pre-med Bachelor of Science degree in just three years, graduating from UI in 1951, and he now lives in Lewiston where he celebrates his 90th birthday this month. His college roommates are deceased. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
