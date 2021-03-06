The first graders in Kooskia assembled for their class photo for the 1949-50 school year. Members of this class graduated from Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia 60 years ago, in 1961. Those pictured are (front row) Jim Girard, Buster Baldwin, Dick LeGault, Gary Gibler, Donnie Curtis, Denny Kerr, Dick Fields, David Baldwin, Steve McMunn; (second row) twins Victor and Verl Mitchell, Judy Kidder, Marjean Cochran, Julia (unknown), Kitty Sanford, Bonnie Maynard, Glen Zumwalt, Teresa Lyons, Zoe Ellis (teacher); (back row) George Ayers, Kay Mattix, Carol Keehr, Shirley Baldwin, Louise Jonson, Sylvia Reljay, Lila Evenson, Jeanette Griner, Nyla Hardy, Leonard Brandt. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1949: Kooskia first graders’ class photo
