Blast from the Past / 1949: Celebrating a 10th birthday

This group of children gathered at Juliaetta for Karen Nelson's 10th birthday in this photo taken in 1949. They are, front row from left, Donna Heimgartner, Delores Gaskill, Montez Browning, Sandy Lackey; back row: Jeanine Heimgartner, Erma Young, Daisy Groseclose, Karen Nelson. The photo was submitted by the birthday girl, Karen (Nelson) Eggers, of Bovill.
