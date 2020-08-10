Blast from the Past / 1949: After a long climb to the top

In the summer of 1949, 12-year-old Gary Henley of Lewiston stood on top of the world — or at least on top of the Lewiston Hill — after climbing the steep face of the old Spiral Highway rock quarry. This photo was submitted by his younger brother, Bill, and taken by their father, Lyle L. Henley, who captured his son’s image against the backdrop of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley spread out below. The three climbed up the quarry, which had been a primary source of roadbed material for the old Spiral Highway, constructed in 1917, according to Bill Henley, and he reports at the time this photo was taken, an old steam shovel or two were still rusting away on site, abandoned at the quarry when the road was completed. Bill Henley now lives in Marysville, Wash., and his brother, Gary, died in August 2017. Submitted by Bill Henley of Marysville, Wash.

 Submitted by Bill Henley of Marysville, Wash.

In the summer of 1949, 12-year-old Gary Henley of Lewiston stood on top of the world — or at least on top of the Lewiston Hill — after climbing the steep face of the old Spiral Highway rock quarry. This photo was submitted by his younger brother, Bill, and taken by their father, Lyle L. Henley, who captured his son’s image against the backdrop of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley spread out below. The three climbed up the quarry, which had been a primary source of roadbed material for the old Spiral Highway, constructed in 1917, according to Bill Henley, and he reports at the time this photo was taken, an old steam shovel or two were still rusting away on site, abandoned at the quarry when the road was completed. Bill Henley now lives in Marysville, Wash., and his brother, Gary, died in August 2017. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you