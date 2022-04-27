Sister Mary Philip, mother superior at St. Stanislaus School in Lewiston, accepts an award in this Al Munson photo published in the Dec. 2, 1949, Lewiston Tribune. Jack Ellis presents the 1949 grand award for first place in the Jaycee-sponsored fire prevention contest. Ellis is co-chairman of the Junior Chamber of Commerce committee that sponsored the contest among Lewiston schools. The mother superior holds the 1948 award, which also was won by St. Stanislaus School. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1949: Accepting a fire prevention award
