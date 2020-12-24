Blast from the Past / 1949: A white Christmas in downtown Lewiston
Bob Smith/Tribune

The lights of downtown Lewiston’s holiday decorations glimmer over a mantle of snow in this photo by staff photographer Bob Smith published in the Dec. 22, 1949, Lewiston Tribune. At the bottom of the photo, a motorist clears the show and ice from a car’s windshield. The photo caption reported the U.S. Weather Bureau station in the Lewiston Orchards had officially measured the Christmas snow depth at 2.6 inches. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

