Al Riendeau, student body president at Northern Idaho College of Education in Lewiston, admires a newly erected sign in this Al Munson photo published in the Sept. 28, 1949, Lewiston Tribune. A group of NICE students, led by Riendeau, installed the sign in north Lewiston, and hoped eventually to put up a second sign at the top of the Spiral Highway, according to a story accompanying the photo. Several Lewiston businesses helped provide financing and Sam Canner painted the lettering. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1949: A sign that NICE is in Lewiston
