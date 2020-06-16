Blast from the Past / 1949: A plaque in their memory

Lena Provost (right), Washington state president of the American War Mothers; Paul Schurman (center), president of the board of Asotin County Memorial Hospital; and Nora Greer (left), president of the Clarkston chapter of the American War Mothers; stand beside a newly installed plaque on the door of the hospital in this photo published in the Aug. 24, 1949, Lewiston Tribune. The plaque bears words dedicating the hospital to the memory of Asotin County men who have died in the service of their country, and it was dedicated at rites held at Clarkston the previous Sunday afternoon, according to the photo caption. The War Mothers organization spearheaded a drive to secure funds to buy and furnish a public hospital for Asotin County. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

