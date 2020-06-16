Blast from the Past / 1949: A plaque in their memory

Lena Provost (right), Washington state president of the American War Mothers; Paul Schurman (center), president of the board of Asotin County Memorial Hospital; and Nora Greer (left), president of the Clarkston chapter of the American War Mothers; stand beside a newly installed plaque on the door of the hospital in this photo published in the Aug. 24, 1949, Lewiston Tribune. The plaque bears words dedicating the hospital to the memory of Asotin County men who have died in the service of their country, and it was dedicated at rites held at Clarkston the previous Sunday afternoon, according to the photo caption. The War Mothers organization spearheaded a drive to secure funds to buy and furnish a public hospital for Asotin County. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Tags
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region