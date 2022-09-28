Blast from the Past / 1948: The Jaycettes of Orofino

This photo of the Jaycettes of Orofino was taken in 1948 and published in the Clearwater Tribune Jan. 1, 1987. Those pictured are, standing from left: Mary Johnston Wetter, Kay Springer, Lucille Pruitt, Ruth Honeywell Johnson, Connie Haines, Fay McEachron Wolkersein, Jean Steinbruecker, Lorraine Steiner, Georgia Haines, Beulah Renshaw Shields, Jessie Riek Watkins, Edna Parkins Johnson, Cora Montgomery, Edna Lewis; seated: Mary Ripley, Mona Merry Thompson, Lorene Harvey Secrest, Patricia Edwards Gardner, Mickey Steiner, Sunny Stanfill. One of the biggest projects completed by the Jaycees and Jaycettes was the lights at Memorial Park in Orofino, according to the photo caption. This photo was submitted by Karen Phillips, of Meridian, who is the daughter of Jean Steinbruecker.
