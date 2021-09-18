These three little cowpokes are brothers who rode the range before posing for this 1948 photo along Clarkston’s West Fair Street. From left are Duane Beck, John Beck and Gary Beck, sons of Howard and Margaret Beck. All three brothers went to Clarkston High School and served in the U.S. military, according to Gary Beck, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. John Beck also lives in Clarkston, and Duane Beck lives in Spokane. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1948: Ridin’ the range in Clarkston
