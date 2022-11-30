Blast from the Past / 1948: Radio club is ready to broadcast

Members of the Radio Club at Orofino High School assembled for this group photo published in the 1948 yearbook. They are, first row from left: Clayton Lyda, Duane Hatch, Kay Kalbfleisch, Don Shriner, Fred Jabbora; second row: Bruce Curtis, Stanley Soderberg (club president), Stanley Brown, Thomas Munck (vice president); third row: Mrs. Harber (adviser), Ann Orava, Barbara Hughes, Ann Pappenhagen (secretary), Betty Brock, Dorothy Jabbora; fourth row: Alice Reeve, Jeanette Wilson, Anna Munck, Betty Johansen, Harriet Walrath, Phyllis Low, Margot Walrath, Margaret Curtis. The purpose of the club, started four years before, was to "educte the students in connection with radio work and many of its phases." This photo was submitted by Betty (Jabbora) Peters, of Lewiston, the daughter of Fred Jabbora. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
