Blast from the Past / 1948: Orofino High School’s sophomore class

The sophomore class of Orofino High School assembled outside the buiding for this photo published in the school yearbook called "The Prospector." They are, first row, from left: Bruce Baker, James Clarke, Lando Currier, Tom Curtis, Don Shriner, Durwood Stephens, Eddie Olsen, Jack Williams, Art Brandt; second row: Dayton Wells, Bill White, Jack George, Pat Hayes, Chuck Brown, Art Sutton, Maurice Snyder, Rex Bessent, Doug DeBlois; third row: Mrs. Harber, Pete Nygard, Joe Soderberg, Helen Pyatt, Barbara Hughes, Anna Lee Munck, Dorothy Jabbora, Shirley Schilling, Phyllis Low, Janette Bacus, John Hutchinson, Gene Jones; fourth row: Mary Ellen Crutcher, June Smith, Mary Purdin, Jackie Conard, Carol Orr, Rosemary Williams, Marjorie Williams, Alice Reeve, Betty Ann Johannsen, Dedie Jacobs, Eleanor McDaniels, Mary Mattson, Dona Jo Lundblad. This photo was submitted by Betty (Jabbora) Peters, of Lewiston, niece of Dorothy Jabbora. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
The sophomore class of Orofino High School assembled outside the buiding for this photo published in the school yearbook called “The Prospector.” They are, first row, from left: Bruce Baker, James Clarke, Lando Currier, Tom Curtis, Don Shriner, Durwood Stephens, Eddie Olsen, Jack Williams, Art Brandt; second row: Dayton Wells, Bill White, Jack George, Pat Hayes, Chuck Brown, Art Sutton, Maurice Snyder, Rex Bessent, Doug DeBlois; third row: Mrs. Harber, Pete Nygard, Joe Soderberg, Helen Pyatt, Barbara Hughes, Anna Lee Munck, Dorothy Jabbora, Shirley Schilling, Phyllis Low, Janette Bacus, John Hutchinson, Gene Jones; fourth row: Mary Ellen Crutcher, June Smith, Mary Purdin, Jackie Conard, Carol Orr, Rosemary Williams, Marjorie Williams, Alice Reeve, Betty Ann Johannsen, Dedie Jacobs, Eleanor McDaniels, Mary Mattson, Dona Jo Lundblad. This photo was submitted by Betty (Jabbora) Peters, of Lewiston, niece of Dorothy Jabbora. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.