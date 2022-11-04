Blast from the Past / 1948: Orofino High’s football team

This photo of the Orofino High School football team was published in the school's 1948 yearbook, which reported the team, playing their third year of 11-man football, finished the season 5-2. Pictured are, row one, from left: Melvin Jones, Clarence Schilling, Don Shriner, Bill Snook, Frank Adams, Duane Hatch, Russell Donner; row two: Jim Cory, Lee Purcell, Pat Hayes, Jim Bessent, Jack George, Jack Williams, Boyd Noah, Fred Jabbora, Bob Myers (manager); row 3: Norman Scott (manager), Kay Kalbfleisch, Dick Smith, Tom Munck, Dick Merrill, Stan Soderberg, Carl Shively, Charles Adams, Frank Rowland; row 4: Mr. Webster (coach), Joe Soderberg, Oscar Hulett, Stan Brown, Myron Buchert, Charles Brown, Bruce Curtis, Bob West, John Hughes, Mr. Montgomery (coach). This photo was submitted by Fred Jabbora's daughter, Betty (Jabbora) Peters, of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
This photo of the Orofino High School football team was published in the school’s 1948 yearbook, which reported the team, playing their third year of 11-man football, finished the season 5-2. Pictured are, row one, from left: Melvin Jones, Clarence Schilling, Don Shriner, Bill Snook, Frank Adams, Duane Hatch, Russell Donner; row two: Jim Cory, Lee Purcell, Pat Hayes, Jim Bessent, Jack George, Jack Williams, Boyd Noah, Fred Jabbora, Bob Myers (manager); row 3: Norman Scott (manager), Kay Kalbfleisch, Dick Smith, Tom Munck, Dick Merrill, Stan Soderberg, Carl Shively, Charles Adams, Frank Rowland; row 4: Mr. Webster (coach), Joe Soderberg, Oscar Hulett, Stan Brown, Myron Buchert, Charles Brown, Bruce Curtis, Bob West, John Hughes, Mr. Montgomery (coach). This photo was submitted by Fred Jabbora’s daughter, Betty (Jabbora) Peters, of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.